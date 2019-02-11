Education

Olympia School District, others cancel Tuesday classes

By Olympian staff

February 11, 2019 02:58 PM

Washington authorities clear snowy roads after weekend blizzard

Authorities worked to clear snow from roads near Waterville, Washington, on February 10 after blizzards buffeted the state. This footage shows clearance operations on the US 2 highway, where one driver had to be rescued.
By
Up Next
Authorities worked to clear snow from roads near Waterville, Washington, on February 10 after blizzards buffeted the state. This footage shows clearance operations on the US 2 highway, where one driver had to be rescued.
By

Here are weather-related school closures for Tuesday. This list will be updated.

-Evergreen Christian School - Olympia: Closed. No preschool, before/after school care, events or activities.

-Griffin School District: Closed.

-North Thurston Public Schools: Closed. Activities and athletics are canceled.

-Olympia School District: Closed. No kindergarten or preschool, no out-of-district transportation. All athletics, activities and facilities use for Tuesday are canceled.

-Olympia Waldorf School: Closed.

-Pope John Paul II High School - Lacey: Closed.

-Rainier School District: Closed.

-Rochester School District: Closed.

-Saint Martin’s University: Lacey and JBLM campuses will be closed. Classes at both campuses are canceled.

-Shelton School District: Closed.

-South Puget Sound Community College: Campuses closed to students, employees and visitors. All daytime and evening classes and activities are canceled.

-St. Michael Olympia: Closed.

-Tenino School District: Closed. All after school athletics and activities are canceled.

-The Evergreen State College: Closed.

-Tumwater School District: Closed. All activities and athletics are canceled. No New Market Skills Center, no out-of-district transportation.

-Wa He Lut Indian School: Closed.

-Yelm Community Schools: Closed. No kindergarten or preschool, no out-of-district transportation.

  Comments  