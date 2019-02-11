Olympia School District, others cancel Tuesday classes

Here are weather-related school closures for Tuesday. This list will be updated.
-Evergreen Christian School - Olympia: Closed. No preschool, before/after school care, events or activities.
-Griffin School District: Closed.
-North Thurston Public Schools: Closed. Activities and athletics are canceled.
-Olympia School District: Closed. No kindergarten or preschool, no out-of-district transportation. All athletics, activities and facilities use for Tuesday are canceled.
-Olympia Waldorf School: Closed.
-Pope John Paul II High School - Lacey: Closed.
-Rainier School District: Closed.
-Rochester School District: Closed.
-Saint Martin’s University: Lacey and JBLM campuses will be closed. Classes at both campuses are canceled.
-Shelton School District: Closed.
-South Puget Sound Community College: Campuses closed to students, employees and visitors. All daytime and evening classes and activities are canceled.
-St. Michael Olympia: Closed.
-Tenino School District: Closed. All after school athletics and activities are canceled.
-The Evergreen State College: Closed.
-Tumwater School District: Closed. All activities and athletics are canceled. No New Market Skills Center, no out-of-district transportation.
-Wa He Lut Indian School: Closed.
-Yelm Community Schools: Closed. No kindergarten or preschool, no out-of-district transportation.
