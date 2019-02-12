Here we go again: School closures, delays for Wednesday

Here are weather-related school closures and delays for Wednesday. This list will be updated.
-Evergreen Christian School - Olympia: Closed, including preschool and before- and after-school care. All events or activities canceled.
-Griffin School District: Closed.
-North Thurston Public Schools: Closed. All athletics and activities are canceled.
-Olympia School District: Closed. No kindergarten or preschool, no out-of-district transportation. All athletics, activities and facilities use for Wednesday are canceled.
-Olympia Waldorf School: Closed.
-Pope John Paul II High School - Lacey: Closed.
-Rainier School District: Two-hour delay, no AM preschool, AM/PM buses on snow routes. No early-release day.
-Saint Martin’s University: UPDATE: Lacey and JBLM offices will remain closed. Classes at both campuses are canceled.
-Shelton School District: Closed. All after-school activities are canceled.
-South Puget Sound Community College: Closed. This includes all classes, events, daycare and evening classes. Students, visitors and non-essential staff will not be allowed on campus.
-South Sound YMCA child care: Closed. No Y Care in the Olympia, North Thurston, Tumwater and Griffin school districts.
-St. Michael - Olympia: Closed.
-The Evergreen State College: Olympia campus closed, no daytime or evening classes.
-Tumwater School District: Closed. New Market Skills Center closed. Click here for basketball playoff info. All other activities canceled.
-Wa He Lut Indian School: Two-hour delay.
-Yelm Community Schools: Closed, no out-of-district transportation.
