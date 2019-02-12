Education

Here we go again: School closures, delays for Wednesday

By Olympian staff

February 12, 2019 03:33 PM

Goodbye snow, hello rain. Roads a slushy mess in wake of storm

Well, it was an adventure while it lasted. Snowy weather has turned to rain in the South Sound, leaving many roads covered with slush.
By
Up Next
Well, it was an adventure while it lasted. Snowy weather has turned to rain in the South Sound, leaving many roads covered with slush.
By

Here are weather-related school closures and delays for Wednesday. This list will be updated.

-Evergreen Christian School - Olympia: Closed, including preschool and before- and after-school care. All events or activities canceled.

-Griffin School District: Closed.

-North Thurston Public Schools: Closed. All athletics and activities are canceled.

-Olympia School District: Closed. No kindergarten or preschool, no out-of-district transportation. All athletics, activities and facilities use for Wednesday are canceled.

-Olympia Waldorf School: Closed.

-Pope John Paul II High School - Lacey: Closed.

-Rainier School District: Two-hour delay, no AM preschool, AM/PM buses on snow routes. No early-release day.

-Saint Martin’s University: UPDATE: Lacey and JBLM offices will remain closed. Classes at both campuses are canceled.

-Shelton School District: Closed. All after-school activities are canceled.

-South Puget Sound Community College: Closed. This includes all classes, events, daycare and evening classes. Students, visitors and non-essential staff will not be allowed on campus.

-South Sound YMCA child care: Closed. No Y Care in the Olympia, North Thurston, Tumwater and Griffin school districts.

-St. Michael - Olympia: Closed.

-The Evergreen State College: Olympia campus closed, no daytime or evening classes.

-Tumwater School District: Closed. New Market Skills Center closed. Click here for basketball playoff info. All other activities canceled.

-Wa He Lut Indian School: Two-hour delay.

-Yelm Community Schools: Closed, no out-of-district transportation.

  Comments  