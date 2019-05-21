Education
Local schools get high marks in new evaluation system
VIDEO: Samba Olywa welcomes Avanti grads to their 2016 Graduation
Several local schools were among those that performed well in a new system to evaluate Washington’s schools.
The Washington School Improvement Framework, released last year, was designed to identify which schools need help from the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Schools are evaluated based on their graduation and attendance rates, success and improvement on math and English language arts tests, academic improvement among students learning English and other measures.
More than 200 schools were recognized last week by the state’s Board of Education for high scores and for making progress toward closing achievement gaps among student groups in the 2017-18 school year.
They include:
▪ Avanti High School, Boston Harbor Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School and McLane Elementary School in the Olympia School District
▪ South Bay Elementary School in North Thurston Public Schools
▪ Tumwater Hill Elementary School and Tumwater Middle School in the Tumwater School District
▪ Yelm Middle School in Yelm Community Schools
▪ Rainier Senior High School and Rainier Middle School in the Rainier School District
All the schools will be recognized at ceremonies scheduled for June 6 in Olympia and Spokane.
Comments