Olympia High School Economics Club places second in national competition

The Olympia High School Economics Team took home a second place trophy at the National Economics Challenge for high schoolers last month in New York.

The team of freshman Gabriel Ong, sophomore Andrew Pan, sophomore Hugh March, and junior John Bussey led by former Olympia High School teacher and economics club advisor Brian LeTourneau beat out more than 1,000 teams from 33 states to clinch second place. The team prepared for the competition by studying on the weekends throughout the school year.





At the national competition, the team was required to take three exams in micro, macro, and international economics; answer a critical thinking question; and conduct a 15-minute presentation to a group of judges on a surprise economics question.





The team won three of the four initial events which qualified them to move on to the final quiz bowl competition where they lost by three points to Mt. Hebron High School in Maryland.



