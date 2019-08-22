Saint Martin’s University named among top 50 most transformative colleges in US

Saint Martin’s University 2019 Commencement On a warm Saturday morning 365 new graduates make their way from the Saint Martin's University grand staircase to the Marcus Pavilion during the traditional processional which signals the start of the 2019 Commencement ceremony on May 11th. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On a warm Saturday morning 365 new graduates make their way from the Saint Martin's University grand staircase to the Marcus Pavilion during the traditional processional which signals the start of the 2019 Commencement ceremony on May 11th.

Money.com has named Saint Martin’s University one of the top 50 most transformative colleges or universities in the nation.

The ranking was based on the employment and “income mobility” of Saint Martin’s graduates.

Saint Martin’s ranked #49 on the list, with an estimated price of $24,200 a year, and 78% of students receiving grants. Students leave with an average debt of $23,400, and an average post-grad income of $52,000.

Money.com used stats from the U.S. Department of Education, Peterson’s Guide to Colleges, Payscale.com and Money/College Measures calculations. These resources were used to look at graduation rates, net price of a degree, average amount of debt, ability to repay loans, post-grad earnings, job impact, and socioeconomic mobility, among other factors.

“Our students and alumni have long known that Saint Martin’s is one of the best values in higher education today,” said Saint Martin’s President Roy F. Heynderickx, in a press release. “And they often speak of the transformative experience they and all students receive at Saint Martin’s. It’s great that we have received this recognition from a national source of our growing reputation in these two areas.”

Saint Martin’s is the only university in Washington on the most transformative colleges list. However, multiple colleges made an appearance on Money.com’s “Best Colleges in America, Ranked by Value” list.

Washington colleges’ and universities’ rankings out of 744:

#22 - University of Washington - Seattle Campus

#138 - Washington State University

#213 - Western Washington University

#233 - Gonzaga University

#246 - Saint Martin’s University

#281 - Seattle University

#339 - Central Washington University

#411 - Eastern Washington University

#452 - Seattle Pacific University

#488 - The Evergreen State College

#505 - Whitworth University

#513 - Pacific Lutheran University

#545 - Whitman College

#580 - Walla Walla University

#592 - University of Puget Sound