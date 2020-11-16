Got questions about voter-approved comprehensive sex ed in Washington? Ask them here.

Voters recently approved a bill related to comprehensive sexual education that was passed by Washington legislators earlier this year. AP

Washington state voters approved Referendum 90 in this month’s election, upholding a Senate bill related to comprehensive sex education in public schools.

The law, which will go into effect Dec. 3 and phase in over the next few years, requires schools to provide comprehensive sex ed that aligns with state standards. Schools can choose or create curricula, and students can be excused at their parents’ request. More information is available on the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction website: https://bit.ly/3pAbFXm

McClatchy is interviewing State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal about the sex ed bill and its implementation this week. If you have questions you’d like us to ask Superintendent Reykdal, fill out the survey below.

