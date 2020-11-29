Washington voters approved comprehensive sex ed. Now what?

Nearly 58% of voters gave their stamp of approval to Referendum Measure No. 90 earlier this month, signing off on a bill that requires public schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education to each student by the 2022-23 school year.

The bill, which was introduced in January 2019 and signed into law in March 2020, has been the subject of much heated debate among legislators and their constituents alike. Referendum 90 landed on ballots only after a campaign to repeal the law garnered more than twice the number of verified signatures it needed, according to previous reporting.

Now that voters have approved, Washington state is joining many other states that already mandate sex education and HIV education in schools. A November 2020 tally from the Guttmacher Institute counts Washington among 28, plus Washington, D.C., that fit that description.

However, Washington’s among only 17 states in that count that require content be medically accurate, among 26 plus D.C. that require it be age-appropriate, and among nine that require instruction be appropriate for a student’s cultural background and not biased against race, sex, or ethnicity.

What happens next? McClatchy dug into the law and brought a list of questions, including a handful from readers, to state Superintendent Chris Reykdal in a video interview last week.

What does this really change?

Currently, state law requires yearly HIV/AIDS prevention education starting in fifth grade. Another state law directs teachers to stress methods to prevent exposure to and transmission of sexually transmitted diseases.

Districts can choose to provide sexual health education beyond the HIV/AIDS prevention mandate. If they do, they have to follow requirements in the Healthy Youth Act — that’s the law amended by the new changes, according to OSPI.

All public schools will ultimately be required to provide sexual health education at least once to students sometime between kindergarten and third grade, once in grades 4 and 5, twice in grades 6-8 and twice in grades 9-12. Parents and guardians can opt their children out.

For students in kindergarten through third grade, the law only requires instruction in social-emotional learning, which helps students build awareness and skills in managing emotions, setting goals, establishing relationships, and making responsible decisions, according to OSPI.

In grades 4 and higher, it requires education with information about several topic areas, such as the development of meaningful relationship and avoidance of exploitative relationships, and a person’s physiological, psychological, and sociological development.

The Healthy Youth Act, in part, already requires schools offering sexual health education to make sure it’s medically and scientifically accurate. It also has to be age-appropriate and include information about abstinence and other ways of preventing unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

That’s all still required in the amended law, but for all schools. Language in the law is amended so a requirement that instruction be “appropriate” regardless of specific, named demographics such as gender and race, will instead require it to be “inclusive of all students,” regardless of protected class status.

Sex ed will now have to be consistent with not just guidelines developed by the state Department of Health and OSPI in 2005, but also with state Health Education K-12 Learning Standards. According to an OSPI guidance document, eight overarching health standards “must be taught,” while the more specific “core ideas,” including sexual health, and “grade-level student learning outcomes” are optional for districts.

“Washington’s sexual health education (SHE) grade-level outcomes are provided as examples only and do not represent a required course of instruction. They do, however, reflect SHE as defined by Washington state law and research on effective programs,” the guidance reads.

Under the new law, curriculum, instruction, and materials must include information about affirmative consent and bystander training.

“Affirmative consent” is defined in the law as “a conscious and voluntary agreement to engage in sexual activity as a requirement before sexual activity.” Bystander training is defined in an OSPI bulletin as training where individuals are “taught to spot the signs of sexual violence and safely intervene if possible.”

What happens next?

Starting Dec. 3, schools that have chosen already to provide sexual health education in grades 4-12 have to ensure students are getting instruction on affirmative consent and bystander training.

For other schools, this school year is basically a planning year, Superintendent Reykdal explained.

Starting in the 2021-22 school year, schools have to provide comprehensive sex ed at least twice in grades 6-8 and at least twice in grades 9-12.

Starting in the 2022-23 school year, schools have to provide comprehensive sex ed no later than grade 5 and social emotional learning for students in kindergarten through grade 3.

Is there a state-mandated curriculum?

No. Districts can choose from a list that’s reviewed by the Department of Health and OSPI, Reykdal explained, or choose or create their own that fits the requirements.

A 2019 report to the legislature from OSPI found that 266 out of 285 responding school districts, or 93%, reported providing sexual health education in at least one grade band. That includes HIV/AIDS prevention education that’s already mandated by law, according to OSPI spokesperson Katy Payne.

Almost 65% of districts reported providing sexual health education in grades kindergarten through 5, a little over 86% in grades 6-8, and a little over 75% in grades 9-12. A little over 42% of districts reported using curricula they developed and almost 18% reported using curricula other than reviewed curricula that have been determined to meet state law.

OSPI won’t proactively review and approve curricula, he said, but will give technical support to districts by answering questions and making sure they understand what’s required.

“If districts really do this well, and I’m really confident they will, on the front end of all of this, they have to adopt their curriculum choice publicly,” so interested parents can be involved.

The law does require districts to report to OSPI yearly what curricula they’re using to provide comprehensive sex ed.

“We will be developing a new data collection tool for districts to tell us what curriculum they are using and what they are doing to meet sexual health education requirements,” Payne wrote in an email. “...we are still in early discussions with our data team about this, but we are likely to include both checkboxes as well as narrative sections so we can gain a solid understanding of what curricula and instructional materials districts are using and how their instruction addresses the learning standards and requirements.”

What does this mean for my school district?

That will vary district by district. The law requires six lesson plans over 13 years, Reykdal said, and “lesson plan” is not defined in the statute.

Legally, a district could comply with a one-hour lesson on a single day, six times. But, he said, the bill encourages a comprehensive program. He explained that as meaning a continuous body of work — it builds, the same way you don’t start with “Calculus in kindergarten.”

In this case, it may mean teaching kindergartners to keep their hands to themselves, and by senior year talking about disease prevention, pregnancy prevention, and avoiding sexual assault.

A more expansive example might look like a week-long program that dives deeply into concepts and is integrated into health classes offered in seventh grade, and again to ninth and tenth graders, according to Reykdal.

What if a district defies the new law?

“This is the grayest area in all of education, across the country,” Reykdal said.

Most state education agencies, such as OSPI, have “guidance authority,” he said, and “recommendation authority.” The bill allows them to review curriculum they may use, but there isn’t a noncompliance description.

Typically, if OSPI finds out a district isn’t doing what the state has asked — say, not offering the proper of number of math credits for high schoolers — OSPI would tell them they need to comply with the law and show OSPI a corrective action plan.

That’s usually as far as it gets, Reykdal said. If it really came down to it, though, OSPI would have the ability to withhold state funding from districts “if they insist on not being compliant.” He emphasized that would be “very atypical.”

“There are so many requirements of districts, and they comply,” Reykdal said.

What does the ‘opt-out’ provision look like?

School districts are required to notify families at the beginning of the year in any grade level where this is offered, Reykdal said. An example letter is available on the OSPI website.

Current rules also require school districts to, at least a month before teaching a program on sexual health education, provide notice to parents. Those rules haven’t been updated since the voter-approved Senate bill was passed, according to OSPI spokesperson Katy Payne, so updates still might be made.

“However, our program staff do not anticipate changing the 30-day notification requirement,” Payne wrote in an email. As with all other changes made in rule, there will be an opportunity for public comment, she wrote.

Parents and guardians can file written requests with school boards, principals, or their designees, according to the law, and they’re required to grant that request. Since the law doesn’t require a ton of content time, Reykdal said it wouldn’t be a major change to a student’s schedule.

Parents and guardians can also review curriculum by filing a written request under the law.