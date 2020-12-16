Watch live: Washington state Gov. Inslee to announce new school guidance at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has planned a virtual press conference for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, to talk about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and “provide new guidance around schools,” according to an advisory from his office.

Scheduled to join Inslee for the press conference are: Chris Reykdal, state superintendent of public instruction; Jeff Snell, superintendent of Camas School District; Annalisa McCann, first grade teacher at Broadway Elementary in Spokane Valley; Ryan Peterson, school bus driver at Kennewick School District; Lacy Fehrenbach, assistant secretary of prevention and community health at the state Department of Health; Dr. Danielle Zerr, medical director of infection prevention and chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Seattle Children’s Hospital; and Joel Sacks, director of the state Department of Labor and Industries.

The press conference will be livestreamed via TVW: