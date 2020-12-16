Revised guidance lowers bar for schools to reopen in Washington state, Inslee announces

The state has revised its guidance for schools, lowering the recommended threshold for schools to reopen to in-person learning, Washington Gov. Inslee announced Wednesday.

“It is time to begin to process of getting more of our students back into the classroom,” Inslee said at a virtual press conference.

Guidelines previously recommended schools in counties that have 75 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period stay in remote learning. A draft update in early November would’ve changed that to 200 cases per 100,000 people.

Now, the state’s recommending schools with fewer than 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over two weeks make in-person learning available to all students, as long as safety measures are in place, according to the governor’s prepared remarks.

In counties where there are more than 50 but fewer than 350 cases per 100,000, the guidelines encourage districts to phase in in-person learning beginning with the youngest students and those with the highest needs. In counties with cases at more than 350 per 100,000, the state now encourages districts to bring back elementary students with the highest needs in groups of 15 or fewer.

The changes were made based on data showing schools are successful at limiting transmission of the coronavirus when health and safety measures are in place, the governor said — they’re recommendations for local school boards to consider, not requirements.

The state Department of Health’s latest available data shows, in the time period Nov. 21-Dec. 4, San Juan County was the only county in Washington with fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents. But several counties, including Thurston, Whatcom, and Kitsap counties, were at under 350.

The governor also announced that $3 million in federal coronavirus relief funding will go toward safety planning in schools.

The governor ordered all schools closed to most in-person instruction starting March 17 and ultimately extended that closure through the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

Aug. 5, the state issued guidance for reopening schools that allowed for local decision-making based on local levels of coronavirus transmission. Only about 15% of Washington’s K-12 students are receiving any form of in-person learning right now, Inslee said Wednesday.

When Inslee announced schools would close in March, there were 568 cases of COVID-19 across 15 counties here and 37 deaths. Across the U.S., 1,700 cases had been confirmed. As of Wednesday, Washington had tallied more than 205,000 confirmed cases and nearly 3,000 deaths. The U.S. has confirmed more than 16.8 million cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

