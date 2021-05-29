Saint Martin’s president announces he will retire at end of 2021-2022 academic year

Saint Martin’s University President Roy Heynderickx at the Ernsdorff Center groundbreaking in 2018. Heynderickx has announced he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. Courtesy of Saint Martin's University

Saint Martin’s University President Roy Heynderickx has announced he will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Heynderickx has led the small, private Benedictine college in Lacey for 13 years. Under his leadership, Saint Martin’s has expanded its academic offerings, adding new majors across four colleges, new graduate programs and its first doctoral program. Saint Martin’s also increased enrollment at the undergraduate and graduate levels during his tenure.

The college also added several new academic buildings, and boosted scholarships to provide greater support for its students.

In a joint letter to the community, Saint Martin’s Chancellor Abbot Marion Nguyen and Board of Trustees Chair Medrice Coluccio expressed their gratitude for Heynderickx, saying he “exhibited a clear vision and principled character, as well as a profound respect for Saint Martin’s Catholic and Benedictine heritage. These qualities helped Roy and his team successfully navigate our community through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

During his presidency, Saint Martin’s was named a top 40 “Most Transformative College” by Money magazine, the first Purple Heart University in Washington state, and Thurston Green Business’ 2021 Large Business of the Year.

In a news release, Heynderickx said he intends to spend his final year strengthening the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusivity; launching a new strategic plan; and preparing the university for a new post-pandemic landscape.

Heynderickx has worked in Catholic higher education for 42 years. Prior to coming to Saint Martin’s, he served as vice president for finance and administration at the University of San Diego and chief financial officer at the University of Portland. Heynderickx became the tenth president of Saint Martin’s University on January 1, 2009.

The search for a new president will be led jointly by the Saint Martin’s Abbey and the Saint Martin’s University Board of Trustees, according to a news release.