Black Hills High School teacher nominated for national STEM award

Kristi Martin teaches integrated math at Black Hills High School in Tumwater. Courtesy of OSPI

A Black Hills High School teacher is among the teachers nominated for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching, K-12 STEM teaching’s highest honor, according to the Washington state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Kristi Martin, who teaches integrated math at Black Hills in Tumwater, is among six Washington math and science teachers selected as finalists for the PAEMST award, an OSPI news release says.

“Math and science are powerful building blocks for our students as they grow into the leaders of tomorrow,” Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in the news release. “I am inspired by the way these educators include dynamic learning opportunities, cutting-edge research, and connections to the community in their lessons.”

The other finalists are:

Kevin Cullen, who teaches AP pre-calculus, calculus, and computer science at Friday Harbor High School in San Juan Island School District.

who teaches AP pre-calculus, calculus, and computer science at Friday Harbor High School in San Juan Island School District. Tyronne McEuen, who teaches geometry at Chiawana High School in Pasco School District.

who teaches geometry at Chiawana High School in Pasco School District. Johanna Brown, who teaches AP and college prep chemistry and AP computer science at Pullman High School.

who teaches AP and college prep chemistry and AP computer science at Pullman High School. Colleen LaMotte, who teaches sixth- and seventh-grade science at Einstein Middle School at Shoreline Public Schools.

who teaches sixth- and seventh-grade science at Einstein Middle School at Shoreline Public Schools. Dianne Thompson, who teaches biology, biotechnology, and AP environmental science at Meadowdale High School in Edmonds.

The finalists were chosen by a statewide selection committee comprised of content area experts and award-winning teachers, according to the news release.

The National PAEMST Selection Committee will determine national awardees based on content mastery, use of effective instructional methods, effective use of assessments, reflective practice and lifelong learning, and leadership in education inside and outside of the classroom, according to OSPI.

If any of the finalists are selected as national awardees, they will travel to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional learning experiences, and receive a certificate signed by President Joe Biden as well as a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, the news release says.

National awardees are typically announced in the fall. The President may recognize up to 108 educators each year. Since 1983, 81 Washington educators have received the national award, according to OSPI.