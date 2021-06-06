2 opposing petitions attack North Thurston Public Schools’ handling of race issues

An image of the petition that accuses North Thurston Public Schools of white supremacy and racism. Rolf Boone

North Thurston Public Schools, the largest school district in Thurston County, finds itself the subject of two online petitions about race — one which accuses the district of white supremacy and racism, and another that contends the district is too cozy with Black Lives Matter activists.

Both petitions were posted in recent weeks. Neither has gathered many signatures — and one has already stopped collecting them — but both groups are poised to continue pressing the district about their concerns.

The district is aware of both petitions, spokeswoman Courtney Schrieve said.

“Equity work as a society is always evolving and we know opinions will differ as they do in these petitions,” she said in a statement. “As a district, we are striving to become a more equitable educational system, where every student is provided healthy, safe, engaging, high quality, supportive, and culturally responsive educational opportunities that lead to high academic and social-emotional outcomes.”

The petition that accuses the district of racism and white supremacy was posted on the Washington Ethnic Studies Now website, although that organization did not author the petition, according to an email from executive director Tracy Castro-Gill that was shared with The Olympian.

She writes: “Washington Ethnic Studies Now hosted this petition on behalf of educators in the North Thurston School District. They are a coalition of educators from various groups working towards equity, such as the White Co-Conspirators, the Minoritized Round Table, the Equity Advisory Team, the Equity Resolution Team, as well as a multitude of unaffiliated BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and white allies. Certificated and classified staff are both represented in this group.”

Among the petition’s many allegations is that the district is moving at the pace of “white privilege” in implementing its equity resolution. It also alleges mistreatment of BIPOC staff and disappointment in the handling of two recent events: A Black Student Union meeting that was interrupted by racial slurs, and the removal of a Black Lives Matter sign.

It also calls for the removal of some district employees, including Superintendent Deb Clemens.

After the petition was posted, it was updated about a week later with the following message: “Success! At the request of the authors of the petition, the petition has been temporarily suspended (from collecting signatures) while they work with the North Thurston School Board.”

The other petition was posted on the website ipetitions.com by Thomas Anderson, who says he is part of a group called NT Fairness Alliance. He is an educator in a nearby school district, but has children enrolled at North Thurston Public Schools.

One of the main reasons Anderson created the petition was to “call the public’s attention to North Thurston Public School’s decision to implement BLM In the classroom curriculum, a harmful and divisive piece of their equity resolution.”

“How have we gone from ‘judge people based on character’ to some alternate reality that race only matters and your are either an oppressor or victim of oppression simply based on your skin color!? It’s the lowest form of intelligence and judgment towards others that has prompted parents, local businesses, and past/present NTPS staff members to form the NT Fairness Alliance and form our petition.”

Anderson’s petition calls for Superintendent Clemens and the North Thurston School Board to apologize and resign. Within two weeks, 87 people have signed the petition, including Lacey City Councilman Ed Kunkel.

Kunkel said Friday that he signed the petition because public school districts should remain 100 percent neutral when it comes to politics.

“A special interest group, whether it’s Black Lives Matter or any political group, should not be allowed in our public schools,” he said.

Despite the differences between the two petitions, they both find common fault with the district over its recent handling of data regarding Asian American students.

The district has apologized and explained its mistake on the district website.

“In one of our previous online documents from 2019, titled ‘Monitoring Student Growth,’ we evaluated the achievement data by ‘Students of Color’ and ‘Students of Poverty.’ In the document we grouped White and Asian students together and Students of Color in another category. While our intent was never to ignore Asian students as ‘students of color’ or ignore any systemic disadvantages they too have faced, we realize our category choices caused pain and had racist implications.”