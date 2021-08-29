Want to keep your kids learning remotely? Thurston districts offer virtual academies

Masked and ready to go: The Summit Virtual Academy staff at North Thurston Public Schools. Courtesy

Thurston County’s three largest school districts are set to return to in-person learning, five days a week.

Although students will have to wear masks, it’s largely a return to normal after a year in which students, teachers and families bounced between remote and hybrid instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But if you still want your child to learn remotely and avoid exposure to the COVID Delta variant, the North Thurston, Olympia and Tumwater school districts are directing families to their K-12 virtual academies. In the case of North Thurston’s Summit Virtual Academy and the Virtual Academy of Olympia, both are entirely new to the districts.

Tumwater Virtual Academy is in its second year, said Principal Jody Halterman.

The online schools

Summit Virtual Academy is planning for 500 students, a number it could exceed, said Principal Becky Lee.

As part of the enrollment process, they have asked parents to fill out a survey about why they are choosing the online academy, she said. Some parents say their child thrives in an online environment, others want the alternative learning experience and still others have ongoing concerns about the pandemic and a recent spike in cases because of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Virtual Academy of Olympia has 175 students so far, spokeswoman Susan Gifford said.

“We are hearing the top reason for choosing the remote option is based on concern with COVID-19 and the fact their students are not eligible yet for vaccination,” Gifford said. “Families have also shared they like knowing their child will have a consistent learning model for the full school year.”

Concerns about the Delta variant also have played a role in driving enrollment higher at the Tumwater Virtual Academy, where about 300 students could start the school year, Principal Halterman said.

The three online schools have similarities, including curriculum geared specifically to online learning, as well as individual learning plans and active parent involvement.

Those students who join an online academy can still take part in clubs and sports at their neighborhood schools.

“We have researched online learning for several years, and taken input from families last year about how remote learning worked or didn’t work for their students, and are offering a responsive program based on best practices,” Gifford said.

At Summit, the online school day will generally be 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Principal Lee said, although computer screen times and offline work times will be shorter for the youngest students and longer for older students.

“There is time built into our day for lunch, recess and building social skills,” Lee said.

Halterman said there will be an emphasis on limiting screen time as much as possible at the Tumwater academy, not wanting a repeat of what happened last year when it felt like students were “online forever.”

Halterman, who attended The Evergreen State College which has taken an alternative learning approach for 50 years, strongly supports what the academy has to offer.

“Traditional school is not for everybody,” she said.

Overall enrollment trends

Although there continues to be interest in online learning, all three districts say overall enrollment is pointing higher this fall than last fall.

Projected enrollment for Tumwater schools is 6,122 students, which is higher by about 210 students, spokeswoman Laurie Wiedenmeyer said.

“It’s higher than last year because we anticipate some students to return this year for in-person instruction,” she said. “Our enrollment was rebounding in the spring as we shifted back to increased in-person instruction.”

Those returning for in-person instruction: kindergarten-age students.

“We do expect this year’s kindergarten class to be bigger than last year as some families kept their children home for an additional year in hopes of a more normal start to kindergarten this year,” Wiedenmeyer said.

North Thurston, the largest school district in the county, projected enrollment is expected to be 15,213 students, which also is an increase over last year, spokeswoman Lisa Spector said.

“Kindergarten registrations are steadily climbing, and we expect the trend to continue through the first weeks of school,” she said.

Olympia schools expect about 10,000 students, spokeswoman Gifford said.

“Early indications reflect a slight increase in enrollment districtwide compared to last fall,” she said.

For more information about the virtual academies:

▪ North Thurston Public Schools: https://www.nthurston.k12.wa.us/.

▪ Olympia School District: https://osd.wednet.edu/.

▪ Tumwater School District: https://www.tumwater.k12.wa.us/.