North Thurston Public Schools educator is named Washington state teacher of the year

Jerad Koepp, a Native American student program specialist at North Thurston Public Schools in Lacey, has been named the Washington state teacher of the year for 2022, the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction announced Monday.

Koepp has been a teacher for 16 years, including eight years in his current role.

Koepp provides cultural and academic support for about 230 Native American students from more than 50 tribes, nations, bands, and villages in the 22-school district, according to OSPI.

“Mr. Koepp is an educator who helps native students learn not only their classwork, but about themselves as well,” said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal in a statement. “Educators who go beyond the curriculum to help students show up authentically as themselves, and broaden their understanding of their culture and heritage, are so vital in our schools.”

Koepp guest teaches on native issues across grades, and co-teaches in the district’s native studies program.

“My classroom is indoors, outdoors, in a commons or cafeteria, sometimes a library,” said Koepp in a statement. “My ‘classroom’ is wherever learning is happening.”

He also provides professional development to educators across North Thurston in areas of native education, culture, policy, and advocacy, according to OSPI.

“With Mr. Koepp’s leadership, our collaboration with the Nisqually Tribe has grown into a significant partnership,” Kate Frazier, Director of Equity and Languages at North Thurston Public Schools, said in the OSPI news release. “Within two years, our district adopted a Land Acknowledgement, flies the Nisqually flag at every district site and coordinates government-to-government consultation meetings between the Nisqually Tribal Council and our School Board. He is by far one of the most transformative leaders and teachers I have ever had the privilege to work with.”

Koepp will compete for the national teacher of the year award, which will be announced next spring.

Nadine Owen, a Restorative Room Supervisor at Olympia’s Marshall Middle School, was named a Regional Classified School Employee of the Year for Capitol Region ESD 113.

