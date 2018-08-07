Tacoma sailor died a hero at Pearl Harbor. Now he has a final resting place
Tacoma sailor Chester Seaton was 20 when he died on the battleship USS Oklahoma during Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Decades later his remains have finally been positively identified and returned to his family for proper burial.
Christian Michelle Harris, the baby daughter of fallen U.S. Army Spc. Chris Harris, helped honor her father’s memory with a special photoshoot recently. Harris was killed in Afghanistan last August when a suicide bomber attacked a NATO convoy.
Brigadier General Richard Blunt, a 33-year Army veteran, was the guest speaker at Manatee County's Memorial Day Observance in Florida. He said Americans, especially young people, have lost their way when it comes to honoring fallen soldiers.
California Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez adjourned a floor session in the memory of Army Green Beret Captain Joseph Schultz who was killed over the Memorial Day weekend May 29, 2011, while on duty in the Wardak Province of Afghanistan.
Exit 120, the Lewis Main Liberty Gate, will be closed to outbound traffic from June 1 through the end of September, and only two of the four access lanes will be open for incoming traffic while crews do construction work there.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord celebrated the departure of one general and the arrival of another Monday with a change-of-command ceremony. Lt. Gen. Stephen Lanza handed over command of I Corps to Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky in a ceremony filled with symbolis
More than 100 members of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment returned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East where they used their High Mobility Artillery Systems to battle the Islamic