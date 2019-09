Military News C-17A Globemaster III performs exercises at Mobility Guardian 2019 in Spokane September 11, 2019 08:44 PM

Members of the U.S. Air Force 517th Airlift Squadron perform air refueling and complete an air drop in C-17A Globemaster III during Exercise Mobility Guardian, Sept. 10, 2019, at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane. Units from JBLM also participated.