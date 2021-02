Troops at JBLM will be training with mortars this week. News Tribune file, 2004

Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be training with artillery, mortars and demolitions this week.

The training is scheduled to occur from 12 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Questions or comments about the noise can be made to a JBLM hot line, 253-967-0852.