Puget Sound VA COVID-19 vaccine clinics closed Friday due to winter storm

The Department of Veterans Affairs American Lake campus. Staff file, 2012

COVID-19 vaccine clinics at three Puget Sound Veterans Affairs locations will be closed Friday, Feb. 12, due to heavy snow in the forecast.

Vaccine sites at the Silverdale Clinic, American Lake VA Medical Center and the Seattle VA Medical Center will be closed Friday, and the Seattle location also will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 13, the VA Puget Sound announced Thursday on its website.

The VA is working to contact veterans who had vaccine appointments scheduled during these times, but patients can also call 206-716-5716 to reschedule.

The VA Puget Sound is currently providing the Pfitzer and Moderna vaccines to veterans 70 years and older. So far, 7,233 people have been given an initial dose of a vaccine by the VA Puget Sound, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.