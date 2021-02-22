Here’s how to find out if you can get the COVID-19 vaccine at JBLM

If you get your health care through the Department of Defense, you might be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Madigan is following the DOD’s vaccine rollout plan and is currently in phase 1B, which means TRICARE patients over 75 years old, health care workers and military personnel who are preparing to deploy outside the United States can get the vaccine.

Those who qualify for the vaccine at Madigan can go online to make an appointment or call the Madigan COVID-19 vaccine hotline: 253-968-4744.

The DOD’s coronavirus vaccine rollout differs from Washington state’s.

Madigan started by giving the vaccine exclusively to health care workers, base emergency services and some military personnel. Among the first to get the vaccine at Madigan in December were a civilian emergency room nurse and a military policeman.

There has been no indication on when Madigan’s vaccine rollout will move to the next phase, which includes patients at high risk for COVID-19 complications and those 65 to 74 years old.

The News Tribune asked officials how many vaccines have been administered at JBLM, but Madigan’s public affairs officer Woody Stone said they could not release that information, citing an order from the Department of Defense.

Vaccine distribution data from JBLM is not included in the daily vaccination numbers provided by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, according to a spokesperson for the health department.

While testifying before the U.S. House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, Defense officials said the DOD has distributed at least 506,000 shots to service members, front-line personnel and TRICARE patients.

Air Force Maj. General Jeff Taliaferro told the committee that the vaccine acceptance rate for troops is between 66% and 70% but did not provide a reason as to why one-third of service members who have been offered the vaccine — most of whom are either health care workers or security personnel — declined it.