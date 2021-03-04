USS Nimitz returns to Washington waters after record-setting deployment

Aircraft carrier U.S.S. Nimitz makes one of its final stops at San Diego’s Naval Air Station North Island, Feb. 26 before returning home to Bremerton. U.S. Navy

The U.S.S. Nimitz arrived in Washington waters Thursday morning and will soon make the final voyage to its home in Bremerton after the longest deployment since the Vietnam War.

The 1,092-foot-long aircraft carrier will first stop at Naval Magazine Indian Island before the final voyage to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. The crew of the warship did not specify when the ship will arrive at its home port, saying that information is not released for security reasons.

The Nimitz left Bremerton in April 2020. Its strike group was the first Navy group to deploy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Navy usually aims for six-month deployments, but due to extensions as a result of COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the Nimitz has been away for nearly a year. It traveled more than 87,000 miles during its deployment, according to the Navy.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin visited the Nimitz in February and praised the sailors’ resolve and “incredible professionalism.”

“I don’t want deployments this long to be the norm,” Austin said. “And so, we need to take a hard look at that, but you handled it very, very well. You led. You took care of each other in the midst of a pandemic, and you were a team.”