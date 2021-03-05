First lady Jill Biden will visit Washington military bases

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She will visit Washington state military bases Tuesday. AP

First lady Jill Biden will visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island on Tuesday, March 9, according to a news release from her office.

Biden plans to visit with military families at both installations to hear about the ongoing challenges they’re facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following day, Biden will travel to California and visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

The visits are part of on-going efforts to relaunch Joining Forces, an initiative she founded with former first lady Michelle Obama in 2011.