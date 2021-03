Expect noise from JBLM this week as soldiers train with artillery and other explosives. News Tribune file, 2004

Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be training with artillery and demolitions this week.

The training was to begin Monday at midnight, and is scheduled to finish at midnight on Friday, March 12.

Questions or comments about the noise can be made to a JBLM hot line, 253-967-0852.