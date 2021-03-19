JBLM has the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s how to find out if you can get it

Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 given at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Dec. 16, 2020. AP

If you get your health care through the Department of Defense, you might be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Madigan patients and TRICARE beneficiaries age 40 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at Madigan thanks to a directive from JBLM’s I Corps commander Lt. Gen. Randy George.

TRICARE beneficiaries who are employed at a school either on or off-base or those employed in health care positions can also get the vaccine.

Madigan is following the DOD’s vaccine rollout plan and is now in a modified phase 1C, which means TRICARE patients 16 and older who are considered “high risk” can also get the vaccine, as well as health care workers, “mission essential” military personnel and DOD prisoners.

Patients at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are now eligible to get the vaccine at Madigan if they have been diagnosed with one of the following conditions:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathy

Immunocompromised due to a solid organ transplant

Obesity

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes





Pregnancy is also on the list of conditions that now make patients eligible to receive the vaccine.

Those who qualify for the vaccine at Madigan can go online to make an appointment or call the Madigan COVID-19 vaccine hotline: 253-968-4744. Madigan is only offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at this time.

Madigan has vaccinated over 15,000 patients at the American Lake Conference Center on JBLM, according to Col. Luke Mease, chief of preventative medicine at Madigan.