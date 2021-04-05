WA military employee or dependent? You can get your COVID-19 vaccine here now

Military employees and dependents can receive COVID-19 vaccines at Camp Murray. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

The Washington National Guard is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all Department of Defense employees, their beneficiaries and retirees.

Anyone 18 or older who has TRICARE insurance can be vaccinated at Camp Murray.

The National Guard is encouraging patients to call ahead for an appointment at 253-512-3291 or 253-512-3293. Walk-in’s will be added to a waiting list and called when an appointment is available.

The National Guard is offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.