Air Force training brings increase in air traffic to South Sound

Expect to see lots of C-17s in the air above the Puget Sound region through the end of April. Tacoma

Puget Sound residents should expect to see an increase in low-flying aircraft for the remainder of April as Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 62nd Airlift Wing begins a large-scale training exercise.

Exercise Rainier War began April 19 and will continue until April 30. The exercise will be conducted with C-17 Globemaster III’s flying from McChord Field to various locations, including JBLM’s Yakima Training Center, Travis Air Force Base in California, Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho and Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

“This is the most robust exercise we’ve ever executed as Team McChord,” said Col. Erin Staine-Pyne, 62nd AW commander. “I am very excited to see the results of our exercise in order to gauge our level of readiness and enhance our national security.”

Public queries or comments about noise or activities may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs at 253-982-5638.