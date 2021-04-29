Former Madigan commander officially relieved of duty

Col. Christopher Warner speaks at a change of command ceremony on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Courtesy of Madigan Army Medical Center public affairs

The former commander of Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord has been officially relieved of command of the hospital, according to a spokesperson for I Corps.

Col. Christopher Warner was suspended from duty on Oct. 5, 2020, after allegations came to light that were “unrelated to Madigan, its personnel or JBLM,” according to I Corps public affairs spokesman Lt. Col. Neil Pentilla.

After an Army investigation, Warner was officially relieved of command on March 1, 2021 by I Corps commander Lt. Gen. Randy George. Col. Scott Roofe is serving as acting Madigan commander. A spokesperson for Madigan said they expect a new commander will arrive this summer.

I Corps declined to provide further details into the investigation or allegations against Warner, citing privacy concerns.

Warner joined Madigan as its commander in July 2020.

Related stories from The Olympian military Madigan commander suspended pending investigation, military says October 07, 2020 12:54 PM