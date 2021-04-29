Military News
Former Madigan commander officially relieved of duty
The former commander of Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord has been officially relieved of command of the hospital, according to a spokesperson for I Corps.
Col. Christopher Warner was suspended from duty on Oct. 5, 2020, after allegations came to light that were “unrelated to Madigan, its personnel or JBLM,” according to I Corps public affairs spokesman Lt. Col. Neil Pentilla.
After an Army investigation, Warner was officially relieved of command on March 1, 2021 by I Corps commander Lt. Gen. Randy George. Col. Scott Roofe is serving as acting Madigan commander. A spokesperson for Madigan said they expect a new commander will arrive this summer.
I Corps declined to provide further details into the investigation or allegations against Warner, citing privacy concerns.
Warner joined Madigan as its commander in July 2020.
