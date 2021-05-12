Puget Sound VA now has walk-in COVID-19 vaccine availability

Veterans Affairs Puget Sound is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get their vaccine without an appointment at the VA Puget Sound’s main campuses in Seattle and American Lake until May 27. The VA is only offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the end of May.

Appointments are required at the VA’s outpatient clinics and mobile care sites. Patients can call 206-716-5716 to schedule a vaccine at one of the clinics.

Over 36,800 veterans have been fully vaccinated by the VA Puget Sound as of May 12, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.