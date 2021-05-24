WA veteran organizations can get extra financial help recovering from COVID-19 crisis

Veteran service organizations struggling to recover because of the COVID-19 pandemic can now get access to special funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.

Over $1.25 million in grant funding will be given to VSOs statewide. Those organizations with multiple local chapters are encouraged to apply as a statewide organization.

There’s no minimum or maximum amount any one group can receive, but awards must be used to cover expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. The grant funds cannot be used to cover expenses previously covered by other COVID-19 related funding, including Paycheck Protection Funds.

“As we look ahead to reopening and recovery, we want to make sure our grant funds are reaching the sectors and communities that have been disproportionately impacted or left out of prior grant programs,” Commerce director Lisa Brown said in a news release. “Our VSOs are so important to making sure our veterans have the support they need during the pandemic. We’re very appreciative of this opportunity to partner with WDVA for this effort.”

In a statement, WDVA Director Lourdes “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos said that the recovery of Washington’s VSOs is “critical to a thriving post-pandemic economy.”

Grant recipients will be notified of their awards on or by June 30, 2021.