JBLM to begin noisy mortar training Wednesday

Soldiers with the 2-17 Field Artillery Battalion load the 155-mm Howitzer cannon during training exercises at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will begin training with mortars on Wednesday, July 7, and you should expect to hear it in the South Sound.

A press release from the military base said troops will conduct training beginning at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and continue until midnight on Friday, July 9.

The training will involve the use of mortars and planned demolitions. According to the base’s website, live munitions will be fired into an “artillery impact area on JBLM main.”

Roy and Yelm are both closest to the artillery impact area, but expect to hear the explosions in Olympia and Tumwater.

If you have questions or comments about the sounds, contact JBLM’s Public Affairs department at https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.