Cowlitz County deputies, JBLM searching for lieutenant missing near Mount St. Helens

Brian Yang, 25, was last seen Sunday around noon at the South Coldwater Trailhead near Mount St. Helens.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 25-year-old lieutenant from Joint Base Lewis-McChord who went missing while hiking near Mount St. Helens.

Yang is of Asian descent and is 5-foot-8 with a fit build, according to a JBLM Facebook post. He had on a blue vest, black or red shirt, black or red shorts and blue shoes the last time he was seen.

“We are aware of First Lieutenant Yang’s absence and are actively engaged in the search,” Col. Joey Sullinger, I Corps public affairs officer, said in the Facebook post. ”If anyone has any information about First Lieutenant Yang’s whereabouts, we ask that you immediately contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office who is leading the search. We welcome any and all support to help find our Soldier.”

About 130 people from JBLM are actively searching with the sheriff’s search-and-rescue team, according to the Facebook post. People who have information on Yang’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 360-577-3092.