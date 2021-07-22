JBLM lieutenant found dead near Mount St. Helens was ‘exceptional soldier and leader’

Brian Yang was 25.

The 25-year-old army lieutenant who was found dead near Mount St. Helens was “an exceptional Soldier and leader,” according to a press release from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs office.

Brian Yang was assigned to the 513th Transportation Company, 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, according to the press release. He was a platoon leader.

“First Lt. Yang touched the lives of so many within our organization and will be sorely missed. We want to thank all of the law enforcement and the local public who volunteered their time to help look for Brian,” Lt. Col. Alan Fowler said in the press release.

Yang was found around 2 p.m. Wednesday after hikers saw him on a ridge near Mount Whittier, according to a Facebook post from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. He fell about 200 feet down an embankment.

“His absence has left us all devastated and our sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends and Soldiers affected by this tragedy,” Fowler said in the press release.