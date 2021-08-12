JBLM officer dies at Army hospital in Texas of COVID-19, according to news report

An Army officer from Joint Base Lewis-McChord died Aug. 2 in San Antonio, Texas of COVID-19, according to military.com.

Lt. Col. Scott Flanders, 56, died while being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center, according to a news release from JBLM. The release did not specify what Flanders was being treated for.

Flanders had served as an operations officer at JBLM since February. Throughout his service, he was deployed to Afghanistan twice, according to the release. He was from Boston and received his Reserve Officer Training Corps commission as an Air Defense Artillery officer in May 1994 from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Lt. Col. Scott Flanders’s family,” said Brig. Gen. William Ryan said in the release. “Our priority is to take care of his family, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this difficult time.”

Flanders awards included the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and 16 other awards.