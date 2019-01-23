Frustration is mounting outside the gates of Mount Rainier as Trump’s shutdown drags on

With winter here, all of us need to think ahead and prepare ourselves, and our families, for the possibility of an emergency. Make time to think through your plan, and work toward emergency resilience.

It’s important to know what to do before, during, and after a winter storm, including who you will communicate with, and how you will reach them. Visit http://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan to learn more about how to prepare for this year’s winter storms and other emergencies. Here are just a few ways to get started: