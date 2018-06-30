Deaths for June 30

Beaver, James L., 90, Littlerock, died Monday, June 25, 2018, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Brockman, Mary Jane, 88, Oakville, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Garrett, Brigitte, 47, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Greenup, Sherri Ann (Wall), 55, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Haskell, Brett Larson, 59, Olympia, died Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Maggard, Linda Joann, 68, Shelton, died Monday, June 18, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Oliver, Erik Michael, 49, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
