Deaths for July 1

Foss, Constance, 100, Olympia, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Puget Sound Healthcare, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Janssen, Hans Berend, 96, Lacey, died Friday, June 29, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Soule, Robert Leon, 89, Belfair, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Vandervort, Richard, 67, Bucoda, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Comments