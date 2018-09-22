Deaths for Sept. 22

Gipson, Charles Lee, 70, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Isaacson, Fred Wilbur, 75, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McKenna, Lila Renee, 6 months, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Torstvet, Marilyn M., 85, Tenino, died Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
