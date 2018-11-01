Deaths for Nov. 1

Bailey, Robert Fisk, 87, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Bray, Burt Thomas David, 70, Belfair, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gimberg, Sophie Ambrosia, 95, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Mandeville, Sharrel, 75, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Capital Medical Center
Norris, Betty Jane, 90, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Toler, Eugene Jewell, 72, Bush Prairie, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Tacoma, 800-248-1745.
