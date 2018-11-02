Deaths for Nov. 2

Fraleigh, Hilda Joyce, 69, Rainier, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Furgeson, Thomas Alan, 53, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Kallappa, Colleen Kay, 77, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Majul, Wiene Van Thiel, 89, Grapeview, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Parker, Lois I., 92, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Parks, Kathleen Annette, 54, Bucoda, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
