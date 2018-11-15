Deaths for Nov. 15

Everson, Arthur Lee, 90, McCleary, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kiser, Edward Earl, 83, Port Orchard, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Retsil Veterans Home in Port Orchard. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Leverette, William Ralph, 84, Elma, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Luce, Donald E., 64, Olympia, died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Manviller, Michael Alan, 66, Olympia, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Miller, Jimmy Ray, 72, Shelton, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Penders, Molly Jo Virginia, 81, Lacey, died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Pilgrim, Earl, 93, Shelton, died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Thompson, Beverly Jean, 87, Lacey, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Trimble, Garland Floyd, 95, Tumwater, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
