Deaths for Nov. 30

Brand, Kenneth Robert, 61, Tenino, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Gosney, Robert L., 92, Olympia, died Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at A TruCare Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hill, Jerry G., 89, Grapeview, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hughes, Gary Lee, 76, Olympia, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Kantas-Fursman, Joan Marie, 75, Shelton, died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Marshall, Dawn A., 91, Olympia, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Moss, Kelly Alan, 68, Olympia, died Monday, April 9, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Pearson, Maury Allen, 54, Shelton, died Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Robertson, Jack Dorrell, 89, Olympia, died Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Stoddard, Gerald L., 67, Shelton, died Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
