Death Notices

Deaths for Dec. 15

Fitchitt, Richard “Dick,” 92, Shelton, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Greely, Robert Francis, 86, Lilliwaup, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lien, Pauline Elizabeth, 91, Olympia, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Paulsen, Louise Agnes, 106, Shelton, died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Powell, Charles Allen, 70, Rochester, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Spain, Helen Ann, 89, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

  Comments  