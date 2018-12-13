Deaths for Dec. 15

Fitchitt, Richard “Dick,” 92, Shelton, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Greely, Robert Francis, 86, Lilliwaup, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lien, Pauline Elizabeth, 91, Olympia, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Paulsen, Louise Agnes, 106, Shelton, died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Powell, Charles Allen, 70, Rochester, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Spain, Helen Ann, 89, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Comments