Deaths for Jan. 5

Belt, Allysha Marie, 23, Olympia, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Boyer, Marjorie Sue, 75, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Dominguez, Raymond Gonzales, 63, Mossyrock, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Morton General Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ford, Larry A., 89, Chehalis, died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Harn, Shirley Ann, 81, Yelm, died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Nichols, Lois Texander, 79, Shelton, died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
VerValen, Loren Jason, 45, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wesche, Robert Edward, 89, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
