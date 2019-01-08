Deaths for Jan. 10

Baumgart, Shirley Jean, 83, Shelton, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Cobb, Richard Allan, 51, Rochester, died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Stygar, Patrick James, 70, Yelm, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
