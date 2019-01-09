Deaths for Jan. 11

Blazek, Lillian Rose, 96, Tumwater, died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Tumwater. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Lawrence, Lorraine Ann, 74, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Paladin, George Andrew, 70, Rainier, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Reeves, Michael David, 66, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Robbins, Leroy Marion, 88, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
