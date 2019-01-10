Death Notices

Deaths for Jan. 12

Bennett, Huguette Suzanne, 89, Steilacoom, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Chambers, Ruth, 91, Shelton, died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Culwell, Larry Alan, 65, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Deberry, Theresa, 68, Ocean Shores, died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Estvold, Wayne, 71, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Foster, Claudia Anne, 62, Hoodsport, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gum, William Dirk, 59, Lacey, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hart, Robert Bruce, 75, Lacey, died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Tacoma, 800-248-1745.

Krafcik, Anne, 95, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Lopeman, David E., 75, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lovrien, Leland Charles, 96, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Kelly Adult Family Home, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Mann, Sandra, 70, Shelton, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Thompson, Erica, 34, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

