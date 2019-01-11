Deaths for Jan. 13

Berry, Helene Veronica, 59, Shelton, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Brown, Kevin Darrell, 49, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Crum, James Edward, 80, Tenino, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.
Eubanks, Kevin Randall, 65, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Jones, Deborah L., 64, unknown, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Mason County. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Leitch, June Margaret, 81, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Vallery, Kathleen, 69, Rochester, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
