Deaths for Jan. 15

Bausch, Linda, 63, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Bedford, Brian Lee, 60, Hoodsport, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hill, Shirley Mae, 82, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Jacob, Terry Lee, 66, Belfair, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
McLaughlin, Roberta “Robin,” 67, Shelton, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
O’Loughlin, Dorothy Hilda, 107, Lacey, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Pettit, Diana, 73, Rainier, died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rogers, Judy Ann, 75, Puyallup, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Comments