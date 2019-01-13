Deaths for Jan. 16

Bettridge, Fern, 88, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Brown, Pamela, 55, Westport, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Carson, Christine Valerie, 68, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Loder, Joan Carol, 74, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Pegg, Harvey E., 95, Shelton, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Maple Glen Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Thompson, Teresa “Terri,” 65, Union, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
