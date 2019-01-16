Deaths for Jan. 17

Baloga, Eugene Michael, 72, Tacoma, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Avamere Heritage Rehabilitation of Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
LaMont, Lillian M., 84, Shelton, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lovrien, Leland Charles, 96, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Manong, Melba Baluyut, 58, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Panek, Jan, 92, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Porter, Abraham, 94, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Thomas, Patricia Ann, 70, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
