Deaths for Jan. 30

Boomer, Ralph Sherwood, 75, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Brown, Edmond Lewis, III, 83, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Conway, Joan Caroll, 84, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Enumclaw. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Cowden, Daniel Elliott, 60, Yelm, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rose, Christine Louise, 74, Tenino, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Schimke, Mark Alan, 56, Grapeview, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Thomas, Yvonne Louise, 77, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Treadwell, Cheryl Lou, 74, McCleary, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Summit Pacific Medical Center, Elma. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Walter, Kenneth Berk, 89, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Liberty Place Assisted Living, Port Orchard. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Wickie, Phyllis Louise, 90, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
